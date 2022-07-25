Uvalde County Commissioner's Court meets to discuss response to Robb Elementary shooting

The meeting is set to begin at 10 a.m. in the commissioner’s courtroom at the Uvalde County courthouse.

UVALDE, Texas — A Commissioners Court meeting will be held Monday to discuss the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school.

They plan to approve of the independent-action review of policies and procedures of the Uvalde Sheriff’s Department related to the school shooting.

Law enforcement officers have faced criticism after nearly 400 officers responded to the school, but it took 77 minutes to take the shooter down.

A preliminary report from the Texas House Investigative Committee shows that 16 officers from the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

During the last meeting, the commissioners unanimously passed a resolution asking Governor Abbott to call a special session.

This in an effort to raise the minimum age to buy a semi-automatic assault style rifle from 18 to 21.