McALLEN, Texas - Making it across the Rio Grande for many immigrant families is the final step of a long journey into the United States.

Daniel Rivas says he made the 20-day journey from Honduras with his 16-year-old son. They fled violence and the threat of MS-13. A small group traveled in the back of a cold trailer freezer.

At one point, he says they had no food or water for 44 hours. When they finally got to the United States, they turned themselves into Border Patrol and the separation began.

"I felt alone," Rivas said. "I wanted to be with my son and didn't know how long we'd be apart."

He was processed at the McAllen Processing Center. He says some were treated better than others and described the conditions inside as very cold. They get little sleep, he says.

When some would nearly doze off, he says certain agents would wake them up by nudging them with their feet.

"Very little respect for us," Rivas said.

Six days later, he got to hug his son again after they were both released from custody. It came hours before President Donald Trump signed his executive order.

"I think it's a step in the right direction," Rivas said. "I'm glad he's reconsidered his own policy."

Sister Norma Pimentel says now the focus shifts to helping separated families reunite. Rivas and his son are some of the lucky ones.

"You don't forget what you went through," he said.

It was so emotionally difficult, his wife, who was planning to cross with his other children next, will no longer be attempting the journey.

