Voters hit polls to decide future of The Woodlands township

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, voters appear to have rejected incorporating The Woodlands.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Here's a look at results as of 11 p.m. Tuesday

Prop A: 1,028 for, 2,163 against

Prop B: 1,052 for, 2,118 against

Ballot verbiage

The Woodlands Township Proposition A

Authorizing the Type-A City Incorporation of The Woodlands Township District and the adoption of an initial property tax rate of not more than $0.2231 per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation of taxable property

The Woodlands Township Proposition B

Upon incorporation of The Woodlands Township District into Type-A General Law City to be called The City of The Woodlands, the transfer of the rights, powers, privileges, duties, purposes, functions, responsibilities, the authority to issue bonds, and the authority to impose taxes from The Woodlands Township District to The City of The Woodlands

Voting was contentious on Election Day. Some said that if The Woodlands were to become a city, it would have more control over its future. Others said they don't know what could happen.

Since 2010, The Woodlands has had a special status. It's the only township in the state without the full authority or structure of a city.

Some believe it has worked just fine while others felt it was time to change.

"Incorporation actually transfers the authority to our own residents who get to write their own Woodlands constitution, get their own home rule charter," Gordy Bunch said.

Public services in The Woodlands, such as the fire department, solid waste and the parks, are overseen by an elected board. Incorporation would mean it would need to establish its own police department and a department for public works.

"It's risky because we don't know all the facts. And if we vote yes, we can't go back," Maris Blair said.

Blair has lived in The Woodlands for 30 years. She said she feels like the decision shouldn't be made too fast.

"It's rushed. They put this on the ballot at the last minute and they don't give us all the facts," Blair said.

Here's a statement from Preserve The Woodlands after it said voters defeated incorporation

"Today is a monumental day for The Woodlands and the future of our community as voters have decisively rejected incorporation. The outcome of this election sends a clear and indisputable message that the people of The Woodlands do not want to turn our resident-run community into a city. We call on the Township Board to accept that incorporation is not the will of the voters, and not in the best interest of this community. It’s time to put this ill-conceived, expensive, and risky idea behind us.

"A vote against incorporation was about our love of The Woodlands and our way of life. We celebrate this victory alongside every resident and business owner who joined us in working diligently over the last three months to raise awareness and educate our neighbors about the dangers of incorporation and who cast a vote against bigger government and higher taxes.