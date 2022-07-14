UH poll shows incumbent Dan Patrick leading Mike Collier in rematch for Lt. Gov.

In 2018, Republican incumbent Dan Patrick defeated Democrat Mike Collier by 5 points. A new poll shows Patrick up by the same amount ahead of this year's election.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Texans will have a host of major statewide candidates to choose between in November, but the choice for lieutenant governor, one of the most powerful positions in the state, is one of the marquee races.

Patrick defeated Collier by 5 points in 2018. The matchup is again that close with just a few months left to go until election day.

According to the latest University of Houston Texas Policy and Politics survey, Patrick leads Collier by 5%.

Patrick is running a campaign focused on national and local issues by railing against immigration, President Joe Biden's border policy and inflation.

“We cannot have Beto O’Rourke win. If he were to win, every statewide Republican would lose, every Supreme Court Justice would lose, and that would be the end of America because we are the only state standing that’s leading this country,” Patrick said.

Collier is on the attack on abortion access, infrastructure, taxes and calling for a special session in response to the Uvalde school shooting.

“By the way, where’s Dan Patrick, the most powerful lawmaker in the state? Where is Dan Patrick? I think he’s a coward, I think he’s a coward and he won’t work on this problem,” Collier said.

Patrick has not supported a special session on guns, instead, he appointed a committee to investigate the shooting.