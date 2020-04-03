HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several high-profile Houston-area races took place on Super Tuesday.

The fight for the Democratic nominee for the Harris County District Attorney, the Republican nominee for Fort Bend County Sheriff and the Republican nominee for the United States Representative for District 22 were all closely-watched races, although not all of them were that close.

Kim Ogg and Audia Jones went toe-to-toe for the DA nominee, Trevor J. Nehls and John Minchew faced off for the Fort Bend County Sheriff spot and there was a four-way race for the District 22 spot between Troy Nehls, Kathaleen Wall, Pierce Bush and Greg Hill.

Take a look at the latest numbers from the races below:

