AG Paxton: 6 states join Texas in lawsuit challenging 2020 election results

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says six states have joined Texas in its lawsuit challenging 2020 election results in four battleground states.

Earlier this week, Paxton filed a lawsuit against the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, claiming their elections were unconstitutional despite there being no evidence to support the claim of widespread voter fraud or irregularities.

Paxton said Thursday that Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah formally joined the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws.

The lawsuit also claims the states enacted last-minute changes, skewing the results of the 2020 general election.

Paxton said he believes the states flooded the citizens with unlawful ballot applications and ballots while ignoring statutory requirements, involving how they were received, evaluated and counted.

Paxton expressed how the trust of the citizens and the integrity of the 2020 election was compromised because of the violation of the statutes by the states.