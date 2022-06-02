Who are the Republican candidates running for Texas attorney general?

Polls show it is potentially headed for a runoff. Three conservatives are challenging incumbent Ken Paxton.

It could be the most competitive race next month: The Republican race for Texas attorney general.

Paxton declined an invitation to appear on Inside Texas Politics this Sunday, but the other candidates, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, retiring U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, joined the program.

Since Bush comes first alphabetically, he was the first to be interviewed.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush

With a little more than three weeks until the March primary, George P. Bush is on a statewide campaign tour, knocking on doors, calling voters and also defending himself from attacks by fellow Republicans.

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert

Incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton is on the attack against Gohmert, and the representative said that there's only one reason for that.

Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman

Guzman is positioning herself differently from the other candidates in the race and explained why from her home in Houston.

Texas Power grid holds up

The Texas electric grid survived last week’s storm, but the storm wasn't as widespread or as severe as the February storm.

Is Gov. Greg Abbott off the hook? The Texas Tribune's Ross Ramsey weighed in saying "no news is good news" for the governor.

"Nothing went wrong," Ramsey said. "It's not exactly like he did something fantastic, but nothing terrible happened. And something terrible would have been badly timed, this close to a primary."

So, do Democrats have an argument anymore? James Barragan, also with The Texas Tribune, said it makes things a bit more complicated for the party.

"You never want to be pulling for something bad like this to happen," he said. "You would have expected for them to prepare for when this eventually didn't happen, and you want them to move on to other topics, and the challenge for them will be, how resonant are those topics going be with the electorate?"

At the Texas Border

Some National Guard troops on the Texas-Mexico border say their mission is unclear and their conditions are deplorable.

How does that affect Texas Republican leaders who are behind this deployment?

"It's obviously not a good look," Barragan said.

"The military is one of the categories and polling that's always very highly esteemed, and for a Republican governor like Governor Abbott and Republican leaders, it's not great to have this criticism coming directly from soldiers," he added. "It's also not great because the criticism is coming from all sides of the political aisle."