Suspended Texas AG Ken Paxton to appear in Houston for hearing on securities fraud case

The hearing for Paxton should last between 10 and 15 minutes.

HOUSTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will be in Houston this week for a hearing on his securities fraud case.

The hearing, which should last between 10 and 15 minutes. is scheduled for Thursday. Paxton has been ordered to appear and KHOU 11 has learned that he will be there.

The securities fraud charges are related to Paxton's alleged efforts in 2011 to solicit investors in Servergy Incorporated without disclosing that the tech company was paying him to promote its stock.

In June, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals – made up of nine Republicans and no Democrats -- voted 6-3 to overturn a lower court’s ruling that the case had been improperly moved from Collin County to Harris County.

Paxton is facing two counts of felony securities fraud and failing to register as an investment adviser with the state.

A trial date has not been set.

Paxton is also facing a Senate impeachment trial. That's slated to begin on Sept. 5.