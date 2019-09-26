(CBS) -- Greta Thunberg's U.N. address became the speech heard 'round the world this week. Thunberg addressed hundreds of global leaders and while one, President Trump, seemed unimpressed by the 16-year-old climate activist, another U.S. politician wants to help her.

Thunberg said this week that former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger offered to lend her his electric car. In clip from the Scandinavian talk show "Skavlan," Thunberg reveals the governator's offer.

In the teaser clip, Thunberg speaks in her native Swedish and tells host Fredrik Skavlan that many people have offered to help her. "One of the funniest offers I've received is that Arnold Schwarzenegger has offered me to lend his electric car if I want to," she said, according to a translation by Newsweek.

In 2017, Schwarzenegger partnered with electric mobility company Kreisel to develop an electric Hummer. CBS News has reached out to reps for Schwarzenegger for more details about his offer to lend the car to Thunberg.

The teen will continue her climate crusade in Montreal, and we may just see her cruising there in an electric Hummer.

