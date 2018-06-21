Father James Martin, S.J., a Jesuit Catholic priest and editor-at-large of the Jesuit magazine America, called the Trump administration's defense of its aggressive immigration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border "insane," "sinful" and "close to obscene." In response to the explosive headlines that have emerged this week, Martin told CBSN's Elaine Quijano on "Red & Blue" that "it couldn't be any clearer" that the Bible and Jesus embraced "welcoming strangers" -- especially in the parable of the Good Samaritan and the book of Matthew.

Before President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday that walked back his administration's immigration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border, officials spent most of the past few days defending it despite nationwide backlash.

"I will cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13 to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained the government for his purposes," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said June 14. "Consistent, fair application of law is in itself a good and moral thing and protects the weak and protects the lawful."

