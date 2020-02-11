Houston police are ‘not going to tolerate criminal activity’ on Election Day, Chief Acevedo says

“We support the First Amendment rights of anyone, regardless of ideology, but there's a distinct line between First Amendment activity and criminal activity."

HOUSTON — Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says it will be “all hands on deck” on Election Day with plenty of police presence to keep the peace.

He said law enforcement in Houston and other big cities are on alert. They will be working with state and federal agencies to ensure everyone can vote in a safe, secure environment free of harassment and intimidation. The chief said police will not tolerate criminal activity.

“We support the First Amendment rights of anyone, regardless of ideology, but there's a distinct line between First Amendment activity and criminal activity,” the chief said.

He expects Houston to remain peaceful based on past experience.

“I’m proud of the fact that here in Houston, we're Houstonians. We're not Republicans. We're not Democrats. We're Houstonians and most Houstonians have come together.”

If anyone who sees questionable behavior – including harassment or intimidation – Acevedo said they should alert the nearest officer or call 911.