Toyota Center will serve as voting center for November election

For the first time ever, Harris County voters can go to the Toyota Center to cast their ballots for the 2020 presidential election.

HOUSTON — The home of the Houston Rockets will soon be full of voters lined up at voting machines to choose our next president.

The Rockets and the Harris County Clerk office today announced that Toyota Center will serve as a Vote Center for the 2020 Presidential General Election.

Toyota Center will be open to any registered voter in Harris County from Oct. 13-30 and on Election Day, Nov. 3. Hours of operation will run seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toyota Center will follow all CDC and Public Health guidelines regarding social distancing.

“Our elections this November will be historic -- not only because we are electing the President of the United States -- but also because we must meet the challenge as a community to ensure that every Harris County voter can cast their vote safely,” said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins. “Harris County needs more voting centers than ever before in order to accommodate record voter turnout while following strict safety protocols to keep voters and election workers safe at the polls."

With a large venue for voting, Hollins said "no voters will have to choose between protecting their health and exercising their Constitutional right to vote this November.”

Toyota Center General Manager Doug Hall said they're honored to help serve the community.

“Voting is an extremely important right which many have fought hard for throughout the years and we want to thank the Harris County Clerk office for allowing the Rockets and Toyota Center to offer support," Hall said.

In an effort to energize voting interest in the upcoming election, the Rockets have partnered with I am a voter ., a nonpartisan movement which aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement. More information on I am voter . can be found at iamavoter.com.

Fans can text ROCKETS to 26797 to confirm their voter registration status.

The Rockets have partnered with Houston First to provide free parking at Toyota Center throughout the voting process.

More details regarding parking and how to vote at the arena are available at ToyotaCenter.com.