The special election deciding who fills the district seat of late Houston councilman Larry Green shows Martha Castex-Tatum with a large lead with 36 of the 48 precincts (75 percent) reporting.

Green, who held the district K seat, was found dead in his home two months ago.

Nine candidates are vying for his seat, but Castex-Tatum, who served as the director of constituent services in Green's office, is leading by a wide margin.

These are the early results as of 9:01 p.m.

Martha Castex-Tatum - 3,063 votes

Patricia "Pat" Frazier - 680 votes

Larry Blackmon - 315 votes

Gerry Vander-Lyn - 238 votes

Carl David Evans - 146 votes

Elisabeth E. Johnson - 98 votes

Lawrence J. McGaffie - 67 votes

Aisha Savoy - 57 votes

Anthony Freddie - 56 votes

© 2018 KHOU