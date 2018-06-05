The special election deciding who fills the district seat of late Houston councilman Larry Green shows Martha Castex-Tatum with a large lead with 36 of the 48 precincts (75 percent) reporting.
Green, who held the district K seat, was found dead in his home two months ago.
Nine candidates are vying for his seat, but Castex-Tatum, who served as the director of constituent services in Green's office, is leading by a wide margin.
These are the early results as of 9:01 p.m.
Martha Castex-Tatum - 3,063 votes
Patricia "Pat" Frazier - 680 votes
Larry Blackmon - 315 votes
Gerry Vander-Lyn - 238 votes
Carl David Evans - 146 votes
Elisabeth E. Johnson - 98 votes
Lawrence J. McGaffie - 67 votes
Aisha Savoy - 57 votes
Anthony Freddie - 56 votes