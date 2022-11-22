Harris County certifies 2022 November election results

Harris County Republicans have been pushing commissioners to delay certification of the results after multiple issues were reported on Election Day.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County commissioners certified the 2022 November election results Tuesday.

The certification of the votes comes a day after Attorney General Ken Paxton announced he was suing Harris County to throw out votes that were cast during the extended voting hour on Election Day. But the Texas Supreme Court declined to throw out the more than 2,000 provisional ballots that were cast in the extended hour.

Harris County Republicans have been pushing commissioners to delay certification of the results after multiple issues were reported on Election Day. The Harris County GOP even filed a 20-page lawsuit against the county for the reported issues on Election Day, suspecting some of the issues were intentional.

Harris County has officially certified the votes with instructions from the Texas Supreme Court. @khou pic.twitter.com/HZCVLhcNEA — Gerald Harris (@GeraldHarrisTV) November 22, 2022

Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said he is aware of the issues that transpired on Election Day and promises to release a report on what went wrong and right for the public to see.

“I think it is important to identify the activities that worked well, the activities that didn’t so that we can then bolster and build upon the things that didn’t work and it should give the voters confidence that while there may have been some issues they encountered at the polling location the information as to how and what happened — just provides more transparency," Tatum said.