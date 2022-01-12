Why does it feel like most companies don’t offer customer service anymore?

Big tech is automating customer service, leaving some customers out of luck.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Do companies offer customer service anymore? Well, the answer is many big-name companies don’t. At least not like we are used to.

Frontier Airlines shuts down customer service line

If you have a problem or a question for the budget airline, you now have to contact them through a live chat on their website, WhatsApp, or social media. The cost-cutting move sparked a larger conversation about modern-day customer service and the lack thereof.

Gone are the days of picking up the phone, calling a number and talking to a human being about your issue.

According to the New York Times, most big tech companies now use automated systems to deal with customers. That means you will most likely get an automated response to any problem you have with most customers giving up before talking to a real person.

Customer service is expensive

The reason? Good customer service is labor intensive and the rewards, at least for the company, are hard to measure.

There are exceptions to this when it comes to big tech companies. Apple and Amazon are two big examples. What can you do if you are not dealing with them?

Smaller companies still offer customer service