Megan Taylor and Cesar Acosta had a destination wedding in Mexico on Feb. 9. Cesar was detained in Houston on their way back home to Northwest Arkansas.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale newlyweds Megan Taylor and Cesar Acosta were separated in Houston while returning from their destination wedding in Mexico.

The couple had their destination wedding on February 9 surrounded by friends and family. After the passing of Megan's grandfather, the couple decided to return from their trip early on Valentine's Day through Houston.

That's where US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) separated Cesar from Megan and eventually detained him for a misdemeanor he had committed in May 2013 during his senior prom, according to the family.

Friends Olivia King and Zach Taylor were with the couple returning from Mexico, coincidentally, the flight Acosta and Taylor booked was the same.

Megan explained that the two had met in college at Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC).

"We were English partners. And our first semester of college, I reviewed his paper and I was so harsh on reviewing his peer review paper and he was so kind and he took it with grace and patience," Megan said.

Megan had received a scholarship to go to college in Arizona and so she moved there after attending NWACC. She said Cesar would visit her and eventually, the two began dating.

"He helped me get through some deep healing through the years too. He helped my Dad," Megan said. "My Dad was disabled. He's a disabled veteran. And I was my Dad's caretaker, and I was doing it on my own until Cesar came around."

Megan explained how Cesar was a helpful, gentle and patient caretaker, making her father feel special while in a vulnerable time of his life. "And he was like that to everyone," Megan said.

That's why on Feb. 9, after eight years as a couple, Megan and Cesar had a destination wedding in Mexico surrounded by their friends and family. Then came the detainment in Houston.

"He was detained for a misdemeanor that he got on his senior prom night in high school. Something very minor. It didn't harm anyone. It wasn't anything actually even rowdy like some seniors might do in high school. And he did everything he needed to for that to be closed," she said.

"Since then, he's built a life here. And if there was an issue, it should have been caught way before now. And now we have these repercussions that are unjust... it's not right, what's happening to him now," Olivia King, a friend of the couple, said.

According to Zach Taylor, the last thing Cesar asked the group in the airport was where they were going to be. "And I could see, like, he was scared on his face immediately, which really made me worried for him and his wife, Megan," Zach Taylor said.

The newlywed wife explained that in the time she had known Cesar, he had grown into a man. According to Megan, Cesar had initially wanted to be a teacher, yet eventually began to pursue an immigration law career. After spending time as a translator in Colorado Springs with a firm, he switched his career and pursued his passion for nature and plants. Both Cesar and Megan moved back to Arkansas where he attended and received a degree from the University of Arkansas.

"He's always wanted to help people. So from where I started, he wanted to be a teacher to an attorney to now he's growing, doing research for sustainable agriculture, like, he just wants to help people. And he wants to make a difference in the world. He's never been someone that had a job where it doesn't have meaning. So it's been great to see him through the years do that," said Megan.

She explained that after being taken to the questioning area, the group was told it would only be a couple of hours. They eventually missed their flight and Megan said she had stopped someone headed towards the restroom on how to contact Cesar. She was given a number and about seven hours in, she had finally spoken to Cesar.

Megan recounted their conversation and found out that neither had eaten yet. Megan also explained that that’s when Cesar informed her the detainment came from his misdemeanor in high school.

"Sitting at the airport hoping, you know, Cesar was about to come through the doors. We watched probably 10 more people come out of those doors and every one of them was bawling their eyes out... guys and girls it didn't matter. They were all terrified," Zach Taylor said.

According to Megan, Cesar had been granted a visa in 1999. After expiring in 2009, Megan said he got his permanent residency card and then again received one in 2019.

The couple had also been to Mexico multiple times before their wedding. Megan said they had driven to Mexico and also flew there in December to look at locations for their wedding venue. On their way back from their December trip, Cesar did meet complications and was told to bring his documentation. Megan said they had brought what they thought was necessary and were left confused when they had to leave Cesar detained.

"I didn't want to leave. But I didn't have any—I had nowhere to go. So yeah, it felt really wrong. And I'm heartbroken. And I felt like I wasn't doing what I should have done as a wife, a partner, like, you're not supposed to leave their side, but I wasn't able to be there with him. They wouldn't let me be there with him," Megan said.

"Megan stuck around as long as she could, but you know, eventually, they just kind of pushed her out. And they forced her to go, you know, put her bags through and she still stayed as long as she possibly could, you know... Basically, until she learned they were going to take him to ICE," said Zach Taylor.

Friends gathered on Sunday to plan an event for Cesar. Olivia King said "we're all just doing what we can to support her and do what we can to get Cesar home."

Megan expressed that she would stick by Cesar's side. She further explained that she would leave behind a career, friends and family to be where Cesar is.

"We've been partners for eight years. And we just got married a week ago. And I'm not leaving his side now. It's just the beginning for us, and I'm praying that we get to continue our journey and build our future and our lives here," she said.

5NEWS is still working to find out more about Cesar's detention, and how long he could remain in custody. We reached out to ICE multiple times today, and are still waiting to hear back.