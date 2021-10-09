Officials seek help locating Fort Hood soldier

Pfc. Jennifer Sewell failed to report to work on Oct. 7 and all attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) is seeking the public’s help in locating Fort Hood soldier Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.

Sewell failed to report to work on Thursday, Oct. 7, according to her unit.

Attempts to contact her by law enforcement, her chain-of-command and her family have all been unsuccessful.

Sewell is an African American female, 5-foot-5 with brown hair and brown eyes and does not own a vehicle.

Initial investigation appears that Sewell left for unknown reasons on her own accord, according to Fort Hood.

Sewell was last seen leaving her on-post barracks at approximately 4 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Military officials are in constant contact with her unit, her family and close friends.

Anyone with information related to the location of Sewell or details related to the conditions she went missing should contact the Fort Hood Military Police at (254) 288-1170.

Law enforcement officials will protect the privacy of those who wish to remain anonymous to the degree allowable under law and hold information to the strictest confidence.

If you observe any suspicious activity in your area please contact the Fort Hood Military Police desk at (254) 288-1131.