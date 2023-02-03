Ex-Citgo executive, 3-year-old son found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Florida

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Testino pleaded guilty to federal international bribery and money laundering in Houston two years ago.

An ex-Citgo executive who pleaded guilty to federal international bribery and money laundering charges was found dead inside his Miami-area luxury condo along with his 3-year-old son.

Police have identified him as Jose Manuel Gonzalez Testino. They suspect this was an apparent murder-suicide.

"They are trying to determine what caused him to take his life," Miami police officer Mike Vega said. "And more than that, what caused him to take his 3-year-old's life, which is an innocent child."

Testino pleaded guilty to the federal charges in Houston two years ago. He was scheduled to be sentenced on those charges this month.

Police said Testino was divorced and his son lived with his mother. The boy had been staying with him since Monday.