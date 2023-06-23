What Congressman.Dan Crenshaw said about search for missing sub

The Congressman alleges that there were delays in getting the necessary equipment for the rescue effort.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw, of Texas, is criticizing the administration’s handling of the search for the Oceangate submersible calling it an “epic failure in leadership.”

Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard announced that all aboard the submersible died when the vessel imploded near the site of the Titanic shipwreck following a five-day search.

The vessel lost contact with its mothership during a dive on Sunday and did not resurface. This resulted in an extensive search and rescue operation in the area.

The Congressman, whose district covers parts of Harris and Montgomery counties, alleged that there were delays in getting the necessary equipment for the rescue effort.

“What appears to be the case is epic failure in leadership,” Crenshaw said. “Where exactly that leadership failure is, not sure. Is it the White House, the Coast Guard, the Navy, I’m not sure.”

The Congressman, who grew up in Katy, Texas, served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy and as a member of SEAL Team 3 during the war in Afghanistan prior to being elected to office. He was wounded in action and lost his right eye to an improvised explosive device, IED.

"People should be fired over this, the very least. This is clear incompetence. If they won’t do it, maybe Congress should do something,” Crenshaw said.

Rea Adm. John Mauger said Thursday that the investigation into what happened is already underway and will continue around the area near the Titanic where the debris was found.

“I know there are also a lot of questions about how, why and when did this happen. Those are questions we will collect as much information as we can about now,” Mauger said.