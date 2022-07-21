x
President Biden tests positive for COVID-19

President Biden will isolate at the White House until he has tested negative again for COVID-19, White House officials said.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has contracted COVID-19, the White House announced Thursday

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden tested positive for COVID that morning. 

The president is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. His last test prior was Tuesday, when he tested negative, she said. 

The White House confirmed he had been in contact with staff members by phone and will participate in meetings via phone and zoom from the White House's residential areas. 

Once the president tests negative, he will return to in-person work.

Jean-Pierre said there would be daily updates about Biden's status until he recovers. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

