Houston law enforcement agencies launch program to send protective gear to soldiers in Ukraine

HOUSTON — As the people of Ukraine continue their valiant effort against the Russian military, they will soon be getting some help from the Houston area.

Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen and the DAAR Charitable Foundation are spearheading an effort to collect donations of protective gear for the Ukrainian military and civilian soldiers.

The Ukrainians aren't only outmanned and out-armored, but the "protective" equipment they have is often cobbled together on the fly.

A video released by the DAAR Foundation shows Ukrainian soldiers pleading for better weapons and equipment. Another video shows homemade protective shields that are far from bulletproof.

“The people of Ukraine are fighting for democracy. The need is massive and US first responders understand what it's like to put your own safety at risk, to help save the lives of others. We want to do our part to support such noble acts,” Rosen said. "We got to do something. We can't sit idle and just watch this atrocity happen."

His office kickstarted the program with a $10,000 donation.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they're donating nine pallets of decommissioned tactical gear, including bulletproof vests, shields and helmets they no longer use.

"There's usually a shelf life for us -- at least here in the U.S. -- of ballistic vests," Rosen explained. "That doesn't mean that there's something wrong with them. And so I would rather have somebody have something than nothing."

The Houston Police Department and several other Harris County constables have also joined the Texas Law Enforcement for Ukraine project.

Texas Law Enforcement for Ukraine partners with Daar Foundation to bring lifesaving protective gear to Ukrainian first responders - https://t.co/OZiGe4uiPl pic.twitter.com/XfiX33tAZT — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) April 26, 2022

Rosen said he's hoping Houstonians will help by donating to the DAAR Charitable Foundation's website. The donations will be used to buy more gear.

“And so we’re challenging our community, Houston and Harris County has such a giving heart," Rosen said. "This community gives on so many fronts and we want to lead the way. We want to lead the way on this effort.”