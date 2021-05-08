x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Nation World

Reports: Woman, toddler shot in NYC Times Square

The woman and toddler were taken to a local hospital, and they are expected to survive.
Credit: AP
Seventh Avenue is mostly empty during what would normally be a Times Square packed with people, late Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in New York, as celebrations have been truncated this New Year's Eve due to the ongoing pandemic. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

WASHINGTON — A woman and a toddler were shot in New York City's Time Square on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

ABC7 News said the shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. ET near West 44th St. and 7th Ave. in the tourist section.

Both victims were transported to the Bellevue Hospital. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg, according to NBC New York, and both are expected to survive the incident.

Individuals in the area were advised to expect traffic delays, road closures and a heavy presence of officials on the scene.

Reports claim that the suspect fled the area and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.