Tupperware moves from living rooms to Target stores

NEW YORK — Introverts in need of Tupperware rejoice: You no longer have to attend a potentially awkward social gathering to obtain some of the iconic plastic food storage containers.

Starting this week, the brand known for getting into American kitchens via Tupperware parties for the past 76 years is being sold online and nationwide at Target stores across the country, Miguel Fernandez, CEO of Tupperware Brands, said Monday in a post on LinkedIn.

"Customers who already love Tupperware parties — whether in-person or online — will now also be able to pick out their favorite essential food storage options at a store nearby," wrote Fernandez in touting the company "officially entering retail in the U.S. with the availability of Tupperware products in Target."

The scenario is a replay of sorts from 20 years ago, before Fernandez joined the direct-marketing company. Orlando, Florida-based Tupperware and Target in October of 2002 announced the plastic containers would be sold at all Target stores.

While that plan seemingly fizzled out, Tupperware's latest retail foray is being embraced by investors, with shares of the company up 9.3%, or 60 cents, at $7.05 in Tuesday afternoon trading. Target rose 3%, or $4.48, to trade at $156.26 a share.

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Target did not immediately respond to a request for comment.