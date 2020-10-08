Trump was praising a rise in the stock market when a staffer walked up to him and ushered him out of the briefing room.

UPDATE:



Trump said there was a shooting outside the White House and someone was shot by Secret Service agents. Trump said it was a suspect who was shot and that "someone has been taken to the hospital." Trump said he did not know the condition of the suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY

President Donald Trump abruptly ended his Monday afternoon press conference after some apparent member of the White House staff walked up to the podium and interrupted him.



Trump was praising a rise in the stock market when a man walked up to him, said something and Trump left the briefing room. This happened about three minutes into the press conference.

Reuters White House reporter Jeff Mason tweeted that the briefing room doors were locked after the president left.

The president has just been taken out of the briefing room and the briefing room doors have been locked pic.twitter.com/larxtfvcwt — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) August 10, 2020

Locked Briefing Room Doors. pic.twitter.com/nW6BlHfo2T — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) August 10, 2020