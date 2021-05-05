More $1,400 stimulus checks sent. Here's who's getting them.

Wednesday's payments mark the eighth batch of checks to go out since the COVID relief bill was signed by President Joe Biden in March.

Another 1.1 million stimulus payments from the passage of the American Rescue Plan COVID relief bill last month went out Wednesday. They include another 570,000 "plus-up" payments, the IRS said.

Americans who made up to $75,000 in 2020 will get the maximum $1,400 check under the American Rescue Plan. Couples who file taxes jointly and made up to $150,000 will get $2,800. The amount received decreases to zero for individuals who made up to $80,000 and couples who earned $160,000. There's a $1,400 kicker for each dependent in the household.

Wednesday's payments mark the eighth batch of checks to go out since the bill was signed by President Joe Biden on March 11.The IRS said this batch included 585,000 payments for those people whom the agency did not previously have information on in order to deliver the money.

There are also 570,000 "plus-up" payments worth nearly $1 billion in this batch, the IRS said. These recipients may not initially have been eligible to receive the payments based on their 2019 tax returns because they made too much income, but they do now because they lost income in 2020. Now that they filed their 2020 returns to report this income loss or if they added a dependent, they are now eligible.

About 500,000 payments went out by mail as paper checks. The rest were sent by direct deposit.

Approximately 164 million payments worth than $386 billion have gone out, according to the IRS, with more expected to go out in the coming weeks. Because tax filing season has been extended to May 17, more "plus-up" payments are likely.