Fans of the late King of Pop are telling Sam Smith to “Beat It” after the British singer voiced his dislike for Michael Jackson.

Fellow musician Adam Lambert posted a video over the weekend of the two listening to Jackson’s “Human Nature” on a boat with friends. Smith can be heard saying: “I don’t like Michael Jackson, but this is a good song.”

Lambert quickly deleted the Instagram post, but Sam’s words continue to live on, thanks to the Internet. The Twitter account @musicnewsfacts captured and reposted the footage.

Adam Lambert accidentally posts a video of Sam Smith saying:



‘I don’t like Michael Jackson, but this is a good song’ pic.twitter.com/Rhw1lnA5O0 — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) August 10, 2018

Twitter was not a fan of the Smith's comment and some were downright angered, none more than Grammy award-winning singer and “The Wiz” actress Stephanie Mills.

“Don’t come for MICHAEL JACKSON when you wish you have sold as many records and you wish you were the King of Pop like he was,” Mills said on Instagram Sunday.

Mills called Smith a “1 HIT WONDER” that needs to “have several seats” until the British artist can “finish a tour” and sell as many records as Jackson.

Jackson’s nephew, TJ Jackson, offered his take on the matter, tweeting: "Sam Smith made a career on singing R&B/soul music. So to look into a camera and disregard one of its pillars is ignorant, disrespectful and arrogant. Everyone has opinions but @samsmithworld don’t disparage a soul pioneer when they helped paved the way for you and your music."

Sam Smith made a career on singing R&B/soul music. So to look into a camera and disregard one of its pillars is ignorant, disrespectful and arrogant. Everyone has opinions but @samsmithworld don’t disparage a soul pioneer when they helped paved the way for you and your music. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/SzNQa2QAzr — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) August 13, 2018

Others agreed. One Twitter user said, "Sam Smith is over. What self respecting musician says they don’t like Michael Jackson? Honey.."

Sam Smith is over. What self respecting musician says they don’t like Michael Jackson? Honey.. — bratty daddy (@Guido_Conz) August 10, 2018

Another social media compared the artist's musical catalogs, tweeting: "So I looked on iTunes to see if I knew any of @samsmithworld songs other than "Stay With Me". I can't. But I bet, no I KNOW if I looked up @michaeljackson discography it would be ENDLESS. Please #StayInYourLane #EndRant"

So I looked on iTunes to see if I knew any of @samsmithworld songs other than "Stay With Me". I can't. But I bet, no I KNOW if I looked up @michaeljackson discography it would be ENDLESS. Please #StayInYourLane #EndRant — Alicia Bradford (@AlTarianosgirl) August 13, 2018

Some users came to the defense of the " Too Good At Goodbyes" singer, saying everyone is entitled to their own opinions.

One user tweeted: "How ridiculous is the outrage that Sam Smith dares to express his personal taste in music. We all have preferences. We are all entitled to discuss them with friends. Calm down folks."

How ridiculous is the outrage that Sam Smith dares to express his personal taste in music. We all have preferences. We are all entitled to discuss them with friends. Calm down folks. — BorneoBert (@BorneoBert) August 13, 2018

