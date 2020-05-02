HOUSTON — United Airlines says it is cracking down on passengers who view hardcore pornography during flights.

United has ramped up its training for flight crews on how to approach passengers watching porn on their personal devices.

The airline already had a zero-tolerance policy in place for anything over an R-rating, but critics said it wasn’t always enforced even when other passengers complained.

“This leaves passengers vulnerable and isolated to endure a toxic sexual environment without recourse,” The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said.

The group included United on its 2019 Dirty Dozen list of mainstream companies that they say contribute to sexual exploitation in America.

With word of the enhanced training, NCOSE said it will remove United from the list that includes Amazon, Twitter, HBO and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

United Airlines provided the following statement to NCOSE:

The safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority. Sexual harassment, inappropriate behavior, intimidation or predation have absolutely no place anywhere in our society — including, and especially, in our industry and on our aircraft. In 2018, we strengthened our training for flight attendants to recognize, address and respond to instances of sexual harassment of any kind on board our aircraft and will continue to adapt and enhance this training moving forward. We recognize the need to continue the discussion among all of our work groups to further ensure that our policies reflect our values and safeguard those traveling with us.

United told KHOU 11 News that its ongoing training includes all forms of sexual harassment.

"We've always been focused on ensuring that our customers enjoy a pleasant travel experience," an airline spokesperson said.

