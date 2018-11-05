PALMDALE, Calif. (CBS) - Authorities say at least one person is hurt after police in Southern California responded to reports of a shooting at Highland High School Friday morning, reports CBS Los Angeles. The station reports that a suspect has been detained in that shooting.

Sheriff's deputies in Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita Elementary School, which is located about eight miles from Highland High.

WATCH: Massive law enforcement response outside Highland HS after man with a gun reported on campus https://t.co/Pl44CtQoBm pic.twitter.com/xED7TrNdXj — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) May 11, 2018

