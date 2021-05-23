Police: 3 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar

Police were still investigating the shooting and more information was not immediately known.

At least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, police said.

Officers were called to the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said no one was in custody but they were talking to several individuals.

Police were still investigating the shooting and more information was not immediately known.