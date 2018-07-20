More than 100 former Ohio State students have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against a former team doctor, the school announced on Friday.

Ohio State hired an outside firm to conduct an investigation into Richard Strauss after several former wrestlers earlier this year alleged they were subjected to sexual abuse or harassment. The firm, Perkins Coie, has conducted more than 200 interviews with former Ohio State students and staff into allegations of abuse that span from 1979 to 1997.

“We are grateful to those who have come forward and remain deeply concerned for anyone who may have been affected by Dr. Strauss’ actions,” Ohio State president Michael V. Drake said in a statement. “We remain steadfastly committed to uncovering the truth.”

Strauss, who died by suicide in 2005, served in various roles in his 20 years at Ohio State, including more than a decade as a team doctor.

Ohio State said that Perkins Coie, which is in contact with area prosecutors, is expected to conduct at least 100 more interviews.

Earlier this week, two lawsuits seeking class-action status were filed against Ohio State in federal court.

One of the lawsuits, filed by four former Ohio State wrestlers who alleged multiple instances of abuse during the 1980s and 1990s, estimated “1,500 to 2,500 male student athletes” may have been abused.

Former athletes from 14 sports (baseball, cheerleading, cross country, fencing, football, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, soccer, swimming, tennis, track, volleyball and wrestling) and former patients at Student Health Services have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Strauss.

Strauss is also alleged to have abused patients at a private off-campus medical office he established in 1996. The victims, the school said, could have included high school-age students while he was still employed at Ohio State.

The investigation isn’t reaching out directly to potential victims to avoid re-traumatizing them. Instead, investigators have contacted 115,000 alumni – including former athletes – and plan to notify 147,000 more people, according to Ohio State.

The school has created a website for information on the investigation.

