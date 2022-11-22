Nicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' actress, dead at 47

"Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom," "Supernatural" creator Eric Kripke wrote in tribute to actress Nicki Aycox.

WASHINGTON — Actress Nicki Aycox, who originated the role of Meg Masters on the CW series "Supernatural," died last week, her family announced. She was 47.

In a Facebook post, Aycox's sister-in-law wrote that she passed away on Nov. 16.

"My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her," Susan Raab Ceklosky wrote.

A cause of death has not been released, though Aycox revealed in March 2021 that she had been diagnosed with leukemia. At the time she said she was doing well and fighting her way through chemotherapy. She had occasionally been sharing updates on Instagram about how her treatment was going.

As news of Aycox's death spread, tributes began to pour in from other members of the "Supernatural" family. The show's creator, Eric Kripke, tweeted he was gutted to hear she had passed away.

"Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary," Kripke wrote.

Jim Beaver, who played monster hunter Bobby Singer on "Supernatural," shared that Aycox was in the first episode he was in.

"She was a terrific actress and a delightful colleague. Im so sad to hear of her death. Sleep well, my friend," Beaver tweeted.

Some of her other TV credits included "3rd Rock from the Sun," "Boy Meets World," "Ed," "Over There," "Cold Case" and "Dark Blue," according to IMDB.