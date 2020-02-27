HOUSTON — Multiple people were killed in a shooting at the Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

While the tragedy was unfolding in Wisconsin, the company’s leaders were in Houston.

Executives of the company were at a MolsonCoors convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Wednesday afternoon when they got word of the shooting.

According to people who were at the event, the company’s leaders announced news of the shooting then got on a plane to go back to Milwaukee.

According to Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, the shooter was among the dead, yet the motive remains unclear.

President Donald Trump addressed the shooting during a news conference, saying a "wicked murderer opened fire" at the facility Tuesday.

