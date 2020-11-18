MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation by Special Agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Memphis woman, who is charged with exploiting and defrauding an elderly client.

In September, after receiving a referral from Adult Protect Services of the Tennessee Department of Human Services, TBI Agents began investigating a complaint of financial exploitation by a personal caregiver. Between July and September, Gloria Hoskins provided home care to a client in Memphis. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Hoskins coerced the victim into giving her access to a number of financial accounts, purchased items in the victim’s name, and facilitated the sale of the victim’s home.