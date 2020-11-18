x
Memphis caregiver accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her elderly client

Investigators said Gloria Hoskins gained access to the client's accounts, bought items, and even "facilitated the sale of the victim’s home."
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation by Special Agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Memphis woman, who is charged with exploiting and defrauding an elderly client.

In September, after receiving a referral from Adult Protect Services of the Tennessee Department of Human Services, TBI Agents began investigating a complaint of financial exploitation by a personal caregiver. Between July and September, Gloria Hoskins provided home care to a client in Memphis. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Hoskins coerced the victim into giving her access to a number of financial accounts, purchased items in the victim’s name, and facilitated the sale of the victim’s home.

Monday, Agents secured warrants charging Hoskins (DOB: 10/18/85) with Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult, Theft of Property between $60,000 and $250,000, Forgery, and Identity Theft. Today, she was taken into custody and booked into the Shelby County Jail East on a $100,000 bond.

