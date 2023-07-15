Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia

Police have not yet identified the four victims, three men and a woman, saying they were trying to notify family.

HAMPTON, Ga. — Authorities are seeking the arrest of a man suspected of killing three men and a woman in Hampton, Georgia.

Hampton Police Chief James Turner said during a news conference that authorities are seeking to arrest Andre Longmore, who is from Hampton, a city of about 8,500 people about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

Authorities declined to release the names of the victims, saying they were trying to notify their families.

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett says sheriff’s office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Longmore's arrest and prosecution.

He also addressed the suspect directly: “Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be hiding in and bring you into custody. Period.”

Several local law enforcement agencies were assisting, as was the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said she had no information other than that GBI agents had been asked to help.