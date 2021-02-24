After trolling fans, Tom Holland reveals real title for 'Spider-Man 3'

The next 'Spider-Man' film is set to be released in theaters only this December.

Marvel and Sony's new "Spider-Man" flick will hit theaters come December and will be titled: "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Co-stars Zendaya, Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon were having some fun on social media along with the film's producers on Tuesday teasing various false names for the film like "Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker," "Spider-Man: Home Slice" and "Spider-Man: Phone Home."

On Wednesday, the actual title was revealed in a video released on Twitter showing the trio walking out of Director Jon Watts' office bantering over the name and how Holland would just spoil it by revealing the secret.

Well, the secret was revealed by the photographer and a dry erase board where we see the film's title finally revealed.

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021

Reports have surfaced that a few fan favorite characters from previous "Spider-Man" movies may return, like Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx as Electro.

The announcement promo specifically declared the movie would be released "only in movie theaters this Christmas."

The plans have to be exciting for cinema chains like AMC. Back in November, CNBC reported that three publicly traded movie theater chains reported losing over $1 billion in the third quarter of 2020 as the pandemic hit the industry hard. Hope for the industry was low as the U.S. entered 2021.

In other Marvel news, it was also announced Wednesday that the original series "Loki" will start streaming on Disney Plus on June 11.

"Loki," an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 11 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/NbbWNAT4YF — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 24, 2021

As Variety reports, "Loki" will be one of the latest characters from the Marvel Comic Universe to make the shift from the big screen to streaming platforms.

The original series will follow Tom Hiddleston's character as the God of Mischief. The story is a sequel to the events in "Avengers: Endgame," and will watch Hiddleston's character step out of his brother's shadow into his own.