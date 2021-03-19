It's not just you, Instagram is down for many people

On Instagram's mobile app, users on Friday were seeing a "couldn't refresh feed" alert and a "server error" message on the desktop site.

WASHINGTON — Instagram appears to be suffering a major outage, with users around the world flocking to other social media sites to vent their frustration.

The website tracking service DownDetector reported it had received more than 123,000 reports of problems with the photo and video-sharing social network platform starting around 1:30 p.m. Eastern.

On Instagram's mobile app, users were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" alert. On Instagram's website, users were given the message "server error."

Instagram has yet to acknowledge Friday's outage.

Some on social media also reported having issues with WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

We have reached out to Facebook for comment, but have yet to hear back.

On Twitter, #instagramdown and "Y'all Instagram" were quickly trending.

