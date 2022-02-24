Houstonians with Ukrainian ties protest Russian invasion

Michael Balahutrak is the president of the Ukrainian American Cultural Club of Houston and has been a presence this week at the corner of Westheimer and Post Oak.

HOUSTON — The Russian attack on Ukraine may seem like half a world away, but it's very close to home for thousands of Houstonians who have deep connections to both countries, including Michael Balahutrak.

Balahutrak is the president of the Ukrainian American Cultural Club of Houston and has been a presence this week at the corner of Houston's Westheimer and Post Oak Boulevard along with dozens of others who are protesting the invasion.

"In Ukraine, you have people just like Texans," Balahutrak said. "They love freedom and just want to live in peace."

Ukrainian officials said Thursday their forces were battling Russians on a series of fronts.

“Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won’t give up its freedom,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted.

Blahutrak said the conflict between Ukraine and Russia goes well beyond the two countries and is rallying to gain support from other Houstonians and Texas lawmakers.

"This is the Alamo for Ukraine," he said. "If Ukraine falls, it's a fall, not only for Ukraine but a fall for democracy worldwide."

Balahutrak said he has family living in Ukraine and has been in contact with them. While they're not leaving, at least not yet, he said many Ukrainians are, as cities there are under attack.

"Everybody is frightened," he said.

Balahutrak and his group plan to protest again Thursday evening in the same Galleria-area location.

"We're going to be at this exact spot," he said. "As many corners as we can."

With additional reporting from The Associated Press.

