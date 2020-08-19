"Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" star and owner also faces federal conspiracy charges.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is new information about the Memphis stripper charged in connection of a murder-for-hire plot that's drawing national attention.

The fed's say Memphian Terica Ellis helped arrange a murder with reality TV star James Tim Norman from "Welcome to Sweetie Pies."

So, who is Ellis? And what do the feds say she did?

"Welcome to Sweetie Pie's was a reality show, based around the Ms. Robbie Montgomery and her collection of Sweetie Pie's restaurants, and her family, including her son James Tim Norman.

The show only lasted 5 years but this story is far from over.

Ellis and reality show star Tim Norman are charged with conspiring to kill Norman's 21-year-old nephew Andre Montgomery in 2016 in St. Louis, Missouri. The indictment lists Ellis' profession as an exotic dancer.

Ellis was booked into the DeSoto County jail Monday and held for the federal agents.

'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' Owner Charged with Conspiracy in Nephew's Murder https://t.co/8WqMeYWVOz — TMZ (@TMZ) August 18, 2020

According the federal indictment, Norman obtained a $450,000 life insurance policy on his nephew in 2014. Norman just so happened to be the sole beneficiary.

The indictment says in 2016, in the days leading up to Montgomery's murder, Ellis told Montgomery that she was coming to St. Louis. She used a prepaid phone to alert Norman of his location and she was there when Montgomery was killed. After the murder she returned to Memphis, and days later deposited $9,000 in multiple bank accounts.

Ellis has previous misdemeanor convictions from the mid 2000's. One was a drug offense and the other was for indecent exposure. Court paperwork shows she was charged after local investigators said she was dancing nude at Pure Passion, the strip club where she worked.