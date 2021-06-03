Reports: Famed attorney F. Lee Bailey, who represented OJ Simpson, dead at 87

During the O.J. Simpson murder trial, Bailey was the lawyer who played a key role in exposing racist statements made by one of the prosecution’s key witnesses.

WASHINGTON — High-profile criminal defense attorney F. Lee Bailey, who was one of the lawyers who represented O.J. Simpson in his 1995 murder trial, has died, according to multiple reports.

Superior Court Judge Kenneth J. Fishman confirmed Bailey's death to The Boston Globe. O.J. Simpson also announced the death of his "great friend" in a Twitter video.

Bailey died Thursday, just one week shy of what would have been his 88th birthday.

In the O.J. Simpson murder trial, Bailey was the lawyer who played a key role in exposing racist statements made by one of the prosecution’s key witnesses, police Detective Mark Fuhrman, undermining Fuhrman’s credibility.

In a video posted Thursday, Simpson said Bailey had just finished writing a book about that trial and "some of the facts that maybe the public wasn't aware of."

"F. Lee Bailey was a great guy. He was the one lawyer that every morning came into this little lock up cell that they had me in before the trial to talk to me and tell me what to expect that day. He was great, he was smart, sharp as ever," Simpson said Thursday. "Maybe the best lawyer of our time, of his generation, but a great guy."

In the 1960s, Bailey rose to prominence when he secured an acquittal of Dr. Sam Sheppard’s conviction in the murder of his pregnant wife. He also represented Albert DeSalvo, who claimed to be the Boston Strangler.

According to the Boston Globe, Bailey was disbarred in Florida in 2001 on multiple counts of judicial misconduct and Massachusetts swiftly followed suit.

In 2017, he filed for bankruptcy again to tie up loose ends following his bankruptcy filing the year prior, according to the Associated Press.