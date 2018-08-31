One of the most poignant moments during Aretha Franklin's funeral involved those who knew her best: her family.

Speaking at the service were nephew Vaughn, niece Cristal, granddaughter Victorie, and grandson Jordan Franklin.

Jordan Franklin was visibly broken as he recalled his grandmother.

"Dear Grandma, I love you. I know in my heart that you’re happy now and that’s all that I care about," he said, choking back tears. "Thank you for loving me. Thank you for believing in me as much as you did. ...

"I'm sad today 'cause I'm losing my friend, but I know the imprint she left on this world can never be removed. ... I know you’ll be watching me from the windows of heaven … Long live the Queen."

Franklin's granddaughter, Victorie Franklin, said that as a child, she didn't understand how important Aretha Franklin was to the word, except that she loved to hear her sing.

Later, she realized that she was proud "to have that running through my blood and that she is a part of who I am."

aretha franklin family 2_1535740783371.jpg.jpg
Cristal, Victorie, Jordan and Vaughn Franklin speak during Aretha Franklin's funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Franklin's son, Edward Franklin, sang "Mercy, Mercy Me," the Marvin Gaye soul hit on the changing earth, in tribute to his mother.

And Franklin's niece, Sabrina Owens, gave a reading of her official obituary.

Franklin had four sons, Clarence, 63, Edward, 61, Ted White Jr., 54, and KeCalf Cunningham, 48.

Kecalf is a Christian rapper, and his son, Jordan, is a music producer whose clients include Ariana Grande.

Franklin's siblings Erma, Carolyn and Cecil preceded her in death.

She has a half-brother, Vaughn, and half-sister, Carl Ellan Kelley.

After her siblings passed, Franklin became the matriarch of the family.

Vaughn Franklin told ABC's Nightline in an interview shortly after her death: “When she walked off stage, she was an auntie, she was a mother, she was a grandmother, she was a cousin. She was everything to the family, and the family meant a lot to her."

Cristal Franklin is a Detroit clothing designer also known as CFranks. She designed a line of T-shirts to honor her aunt.

Aretha Franklin was the Queen of Soul, she said at Friday's service, "but to me she was just my aunt."

PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit
01 / 25
Mourners attend Aretha Franklin's funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
02 / 25
Cristal, Victorie, Jordan and Vaughn Franklin speak during Aretha Franklin's funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
03 / 25
Family members of Aretha Franklin embrace after sharing stories of the late singers life at her funeral service at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
04 / 25
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder speaks at the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
05 / 25
Former President Bill Clinton plays an Aretha Franklin song from his phone while he speaks at the funeral for the singer at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
06 / 25
Mourners attend Aretha Franklin's funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
07 / 25
Smokey Robinson arrives at Greater Grace Temple to attend soul music icon Aretha Franklin's funeral on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
08 / 25
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin died at the age of 76 at her home in Detroit on August 16.
09 / 25
Monica Morgan, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, arrives for Aretha Franklin's funeral at the Greater Grace Temple in on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
10 / 25
The Clark Sisters perform during Aretha Franklin's funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
11 / 25
US Representatives Brenda Lawrence (L) and Joyce Beatty arrives for Aretha Franklin's funeral at the Greater Grace Temple in on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
12 / 25
Martha Reeves enters Greater Grace Temple to attend soul music icon Aretha Franklin's funeral on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
13 / 25
Faith Hill performs, as Rev Al Sharpton (C) and Rev, Jesse Jackson (R) listen, during Aretha Franklin's funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
14 / 25
Ariana Grande performs during Aretha Franklin's funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
15 / 25
The reamins of Aretha Franklin arrive for her funeral service at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
16 / 25
Greater Grace Temple First Lady Crisette M. Ellis and former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attend Aretha Franklin's funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
17 / 25
(L-R) Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson and former US President Bill Clinton attend Aretha Franklin's funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
18 / 25
The reamins of Aretha Franklin arrive for her funeral service at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
19 / 25
The casket of Aretha Franklin arrives at the Greater Grace Temple in advance of her funeral on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
20 / 25
Rev. Jesse Jackson arrives at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit to pay his final respect to Aretha Franklin.
21 / 25
The casket of Aretha Franklin arrives at the Greater Grace Temple in advance of her funeral on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
22 / 25
Guests arrive at the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
23 / 25
Pink Cadillacs arrive at Greater Grace Temple for the funeral of Aretha Franklin.
24 / 25
Welcome to Detroit!" say people to a line of pink Cadillacs arriving at Greater Grace Temple for the funeral of Aretha Franklin.
25 / 25
The reamins of Aretha Franklin arrive for her funeral service at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved