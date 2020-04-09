53-year-old detective James Skernivitz was shot and killed in the line of duty.

CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is mourning the death of a Cleveland police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday night.

3News has confirmed that one arrest has been made in the case, but authorities have not yet released any additional details at this time.

Although authorities say “very little information” is available regarding the situation, here is everything we know so far:

WHO IS THE OFFICER?

He has been identified as 53-year-old detective James Skernivitz, a 25-year veteran of the Cleveland Police Department. Jeff Follmer, president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association, confirmed his identity to 3News early Friday morning.

Det. Skernivitz had just been sworn into the federal task force, Vicki Anderson of the Cleveland FBI tells 3News.

Join us in paying tribute to Det. Skernivitz by leaving your thoughts and comments in the post below. Thank you for your service.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Police say the shooting took place around 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, in the area of West 65th Street and Storer Avenue.

A second person was also killed in connection with this incident. Emergency medical teams said that person is a 50-year-old man, but provided no additional details.

On September 3, 2020 at approximately 10pm, a Cleveland Police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty in the area of W. 65th Street and Storer Avenue. Very little information is available at this time. We are asking that anyone with information call 9-1-1. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) September 4, 2020

Watch 3News' extended coverage:

WHAT ARE OFFICIALS SAYING?

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson: "Personally, I want to give my condolences to the family on behalf of the city of Cleveland."

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams: "Cleveland lost one of its finest tonight in the line of duty. We still have an ongoing investigation. … We definitely need the prayers of the people in this city. This officer was out doing what all police officers do, trying protecting the people of this city and he gave his life. So we ask that you give his family a little room.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost: "Detective Skernivitz gave his life trying to keep danger off the streets of Cleveland. This tragedy shows once again the valor and honor of the police — and that there are yet dangerous, evil men in the world who must be brought to justice. My heart breaks for his family and I pray that in their grief, they find solace in his legacy of service and sacrifice.”

Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley and Chair of the Safety Committee Matt Zone: "It's with our deepest sympathy that we offer condolences to the family and friends of Det. James Skernivitz, a more than 20-year veteran of the Cleveland Police Department, who was shot and killed last night along with a still unidentified passenger in his car. We know the shooter or shooters involved in this cowardly and despicable killing will be caught and brought to justice. We ask anyone who knows anything to contact police either at 911 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME (252-7463) and we ask that the shooter to do the right thing and turn themselves in."

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish: “My heart goes out to the family, friends and fellow police officers who knew Detective James Skernivitz. Detective Skernivitz served 28 years on the Cleveland Police Force—as an undercover officer he was on the front lines of important work against gangs. Last night he was shot down. Police officers throughout the country put their lives on the line every day to protect us from crime and danger. That statement should not be a flashpoint or controversial—unfortunately, these days it is. I am grateful for Detective Skernivitz’s service and I pray for his family. May he rest in peace.”

Follmer: “A lot of prayers for his family. He was a great officer. ... It’s bad. This is a bad one. They’re all bad. This one hurts."

The Association of Cleveland Firefighters Local 93 posted the following message on Twitter shortly before 9 a.m. Friday:

The Association of Cleveland Firefighters Local 93 stands in solidarity with our Cleveland Police brothers & sisters.



We send our deepest condolences, for the horrible loss of Officer Skernivitz.



We mourn alongside you.

￼ pic.twitter.com/3mN0KYRoE9 — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) September 4, 2020

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has also ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Det. Skernivitz. This includes flags at all public buildings and grounds throughout Cuyahoga County and at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. Flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of Det. Skernivitz's funeral.

WHAT’S NEXT? AUTHORITIES SEEKING PUBLIC'S HELP

Anybody with information in this case is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5464 or 911.

The Cleveland FBI has established a 24/7 tip line for anybody who might have information in the case. That number is 216-622-6842. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information that leads to the successful identification and prosecution of those involved.