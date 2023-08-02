Bed Bath & Beyond closing 149 more stores: See the full list

The latest list of store closings include Bed, Bath & Beyond locations across 41 states.

WASHINGTON — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat.

The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.

The latest closures are across 41 states and include locations in 13 states that weren't part of the previous store closings announced just a couple weeks ago. Those are in Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Wisconsin.

In early January, Bed Bath & Beyond warned that it may need to file for bankruptcy. A few weeks later, it said it was in default on its loans and didn't have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.

The latest store closures come as the chain has been reducing its footprint dramatically over the past year.

According to a regulatory filing, it will have shuttered more than 400 stores, nearly half of its fleet. That includes the remaining 50 standalone Harmon Face Value Stores, which sells beauty and household products. The company said it anticipates keeping 360 of its namesake stores in addition to 120 BuyBuy Baby stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond also said in the filing that it expects sales at stores opened at least a year to be down anywhere from 30% to 40% during its first fiscal quarter, with “sequential quarterly improvement after that.”

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings 2023: Full list of latest closures

Alabama

Mobile: 3250 Airport Blvd. Suite 100

Dothan: 4863 Montgomery Highway Suite 200

Montgomery: 7971 Eastchase Parkway

Opelika: 2746 Enterprise Drive

Arizona

Chandler: 3445 West Frye Road

Arkansas

Fort Smith: 3955 Phoenix Avenue

Hot Springs: 1454 Higdon Ferry Road

California

Beaumont: 1642 East 2nd Street Marketplace

Chico: 2101 Martin Luther King Parkway

Downey: Downey Landing Shopping Center

Elk Grove: 9145 West Stockton Blvd.

San Francisco: 555 9th Street

San Luis Obispo: 317 Madonna Road

Santa Ana: 3900 South Bristol Street

Vacaville: 128 Browns Valley Parkway

Yorba Linda: 23041 Savi Ranch Parkway

Colorado

Dillon: 318 Dillon Ridge Way

Northglenn: 241 West 104th Avenue

Glenwood Springs: Glenwood Meadows Shopping Center

Grand Junction: 2464 US Highway 6 & 50

Connecticut

Guilford: 1919 Boston Post Road

Manchester: 169B Hale Road

Norwalk: 542 Westport Avenue

Florida

Largo: 10500 Ulmerton Road Suite 310

West Melbourne: 1555 West New Haven Avenue

Georgia

Brunswick: 197 Golden Isles Plaza

Canton: 1810 Cumming Highway Suite 850

Cumming: 1545 Marketplace Blvd.

Duluth: 3675 Satellite Blvd.

Gainesville: 1025 Dawsonville Highway

Idaho

Moscow: 1966 Pullman Road

Illinois

Kildeer: 20505 North Rand Road

Normal: 1700 East College Avenue

Peoria: 4800 North University Street

Springfield: 3251 South Veterans Parkway

Indiana

South Bloomington: 731 College Mall Road

Ft. Wayne: 4020 West Jefferson Blvd.

Lafayette: 3555 State Road 38 East

Noblesville: 14139 Town Center Boulevard Suite 800

Valparaiso: 91 Silhavy Road

Iowa

Cedar Rapids: 4840 1st Avenue

Davenport: 4022 East. 53rd Street

Sioux City: 5751 Sunnybrook Drive

Kansas

Shawnee: Shawnee Station

Topeka: Topeka Crossing

Wichita: 2441 North Maize Road

Kentucky

Paducah: 5187 Hinkleville Road

Louisiana

Houma: 1636 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Lake Charles: 1768 West Prien Lake Road

Mandeville: 3414 Highway 190

Monroe: 4239 Pecanland Mall Drive

Shreveport: 7070 Youree Drive

Maine

Brunswick: 147 Bath Road

Maryland:

California: 23415 Three Notch Road

Germantown: 12940 Middlebrook Road

Hagerstown: 17716 Garland Groh Blvd.

Massachusetts

Hadley: 337 Russell Street

Hudson: 17 Highland Commons East

Leominster: 76 Orchard Hill Park Drive

Attleboro: 1360 South Washington Street North

Michigan

Flint: G-3605 Miller Road

Holland: 3050 Beeline Road Suite 30

Okemos: 1982 West Grand River Avenue

Portage: 5930 South Westnedge Avenue

Saginaw: 4420 Bay Road

Troy: 650 John R. Road

Westland: 35615 Warren Road

Minnesota

Minnetonka: 11240 Wayzata Boulevard

Rochester: 40 25th Street

Roseville: 2480 North Fairview Avenue Suite 115A

Mississippi

Tupelo: The Shoppes at Barnes

Missouri

Columbia: 205 North Stadium Blvd.

Independence: 19950 East Jackson Drive

Joplin: 409 South Geneva Avenue

Kansas City: 8201 NW Roanridge Road

Lee’s Summit: 1648 NW Chipman Road

St. Louis: 8340 Eager Road (The Meridian at Brentwood)

Montana

Helena: 2027 Cromwell Dixon Lane

Nebraska

Grand Island: 3416 West State Street

Nevada

Las Vegas: 7175 Arroyo Crossing Parkway

New Hampshire

Plaistow: 58 Plaistow Road

Amherst: 123 Route 101A #E

New Jersey

Elizabeth: Jersey Gardens Mall

Manahawkin: 205 Route 72 West

Marlton: 740 Route 73 South

North Brunswick: 871 Route 1 South

Paramus: 300 Ikea Drive

Ramsey: Ramsey 225 Interstate Shopping Center

Watchung: 1511 US Highway 22

New Mexico

Las Cruces: 2200 East Lohman Avenue

New York

Amherst: 1583 Niagara Falls Blvd.

DeWitt: 3409 Erie Blvd. East

Northport: 3083 Jericho Turnpike East

Henrietta: 720 Jefferson Road

New York: 1932 Broadway

New York: 97 Warren Street

New York: 460 3rd Avenue

Newburgh: 1399 Route #300

Victor: 20 Square Drive

Babylon: 825 West Montauk Highway West

North Carolina

Burlington: 1463 University Drive

Gastonia: 401 Cox Road

Greenville: 3160 Evans Street

Hickory: 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE

Raleigh: 9521 Strickland Road

Ohio

Brooklyn: 4766 Ridge Road

Fairlawn: 3750 West Market Street

Mentor: 9700 Mentor Avenue

Arlington: 1717 West Lane Avenue Upper

Oklahoma

Moore: 2150 South Service Road

Norman: 620 Ed Noble Parkway

Tulsa: 5352 East Skelly Drive

Tulsa: 7410 South Olympia Avenue

Oregon

Clackamas: 12535 SE 82nd Avenue Suite A

Corvallis: 1725 NW 9th Street

Medford: 1600 North Riverside Avenue (Suite 1094)

Pennsylvania

Cranberry Township: 20111 Route 19

King of Prussia: 224 West DeKalb Pike

Mechanicsburg: 6416 Carlisle Pike Suite 2500

Wyomissing: 2771 Paper Mill Road Space D

South Carolina

Aiken: 339 Fabian Drive (Hitchcock Plaza)

Columbia: 6090 Garners Ferry Road

Tennessee

Bristol: 442 Pinnacle Parkway

Clarksville: 2829 Wilma Rudolph Blvd

Hermitage: Oakwood Commons

Jackson: 1081 Vann Drive

Knoxville: The Centre at Deane Hill

Madison: 2156 Gallatin Road North

Texas

Beaumont: 3975 Dowlen Road

El Paso: 1327 George Dieter Drive

Mansfield: 1551 North US Hwy 287 (Suite 701)

Pasadena: 5636 Fairmont Parkway

Pearland: The Crossing at 518

San Antonio: 522 Northwest Loop

Sherman: 3710 Town Center Street

Texarkana: 4248 St. Michael Drive

Victoria: Victoria Crossing

Weatherford: 225 Adams Drive Suite 235

Virginia

Alexandria: 7690 B. Richmond Highway

Harrisonburg: 283 Burgess Road

Roanoke: 1421 Towne Square Blvd. NW

Washington

Bellingham: 4255 Meridian Street

Issaquah: 775 NW Gilman Blvd.

Kennewick: 1220 North Columbia Center Blvd.

Wisconsin

Grand Chute: 4721 West Grande Market Drive

Kenosha: 7450 Green Bay Road Suite A

Madison: 4275 Lien Road

Wyoming:

Casper: 601 SE Wyoming Boulevard Suite 1124