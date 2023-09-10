Having trouble with streaming? Xfinity users reporting outages

Users started reporting the outages right around noon on Sunday.

HOUSTON — Xfinity users hoping to enjoy their Sunday on the couch are reporting outages nationwide.

The outages appeared to begin right around noon with users taking to social media to express their frustrations.

While Xfinity hasn't acknowledged any issues yet, Downdetector showed a number of customers reporting issues just before 12 p.m. The nationwide map showed outages everywhere from Houston to New York City, Seattle and Los Angeles. The Xfinity Support account on X, formerly known as Twitter, also had a large amount of replies going out to those posting about issues.

Sunday also marked the first weekend of the NFL regular season.

Most of the issues seem to be related to the Xfinity Stream app with users getting several messages to clear their cache or that they're having a playback issue.

We've reached out to XFinity to find out what the issue may be, but have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story, we'll monitor the issue as we learn more.