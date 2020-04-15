PEARLAND, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office posted the following message to its Facebook page on Tuesday, asking the public for help in locating a missing woman out of the Pearland area:

"Help us locate 63-year-old Judy McClearn who was last seen in the 2500 block of S. Main Street in Pearland. She was driving a 2005 red four-door Nissan Sentra, with Texas license plate LGH 3926.

Mrs. McClearn, has short term memory problems along with other medical conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477."