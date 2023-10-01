Woman shot and killed in northeast Harris County; sheriff says husband is person of interest

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the couple started going through a divorce.

HOUSTON — A woman was shot and killed in northeast Harris County and now the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is looking for her husband, calling him a person of interest.

The shooting happened near warehouses and homes on West Village Drive near Easthampton Drive just after midnight. The sheriff tells us the couple had recently begun going through a divorce. The victim's family had just set up a new place for her to stay during that separation, but investigators say her husband found her overnight.

“It was, again, that critical time,” said Gonzalez. “We always say that when a person is ending a relationship, sometimes it becomes more volatile and more emotionally charged. And again, it took a tragic turn tonight.”

The sheriff says the woman's husband is a person of interest. Sheriff Gonzalez identified him as 55-year-old Ever Navarrete. They're trying to track him down right now. Investigators believe he fled the scene in a 2002 white GMC pickup truck.

If you have any information that can help investigators, you're asked to call the sheriff's office.

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can call 1-800-799-7233 or text the word START to 88788.