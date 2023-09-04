Coast Guard rescues 93-year-old woman off cruise ship near Galveston after feeling ill

GALVESTON, Texas — A 93-year-old woman is recovering after the U.S. Coast Guard had to medevac her from a cruise ship off the Texas coast.
According to the Coast Guard, around 10 p.m. Saturday they received a request to medevac the elderly woman after she was experiencing symptoms of respiratory failure, pneumonia, and septic shock.
Crews launched a helicopter to the Carnival Vista cruise ship, which was about 90 miles away from Galveston
She was hoisted from the cruise ship along with a nurse to the University of Texas Medical Branch and is said to be stable.