Coast Guard rescues 93-year-old woman off cruise ship near Galveston after feeling ill

The Coast Guard said the 93-year-old woman had to be hospitalized after experiencing symptoms of septic shock.

GALVESTON, Texas — A 93-year-old woman is recovering after the U.S. Coast Guard had to medevac her from a cruise ship off the Texas coast.

According to the Coast Guard, around 10 p.m. Saturday they received a request to medevac the elderly woman after she was experiencing symptoms of respiratory failure, pneumonia, and septic shock.

Crews launched a helicopter to the Carnival Vista cruise ship, which was about 90 miles away from Galveston