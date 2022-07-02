Woman who died in fall from historic tall ship Elissa has been identified

The 58-year-old Clear Lake-area woman was a volunteer working on the Galveston ship when she fell Saturday.

HOUSTON — We've learned the name of the woman who was killed over the weekend in a terrible accident on the historic tall ship Elissa in Galveston.

She's been identified as 58-year-old Jill Victor of Nassau Bay.

The volunteer died Saturday when she fell from a mast on the ship.

Galveston Police Chief Kenneth Brown said Victor fell approximately 35 feet.

Brown confirmed the woman did have a safety harness on when she fell, but that the harness was not attached to the ship. He called it a horrible tragedy and an accident.

The incident remains under investigation by Port of Galveston police and the Galveston Historical Foundation, which manages the ship.

On its website, the foundation said "volunteers are trained extensively" with staff on the Sailing School Vessel.

The ship undergoes routine inspections by the US Coast Guard, according to the website.

Texas, a National Historic Landmark, and "a symbol of the Gulf Coast's historic beginnings as a seaport and active waterfront," the historic foundation says on its website.

The historical foundation bought the ship in 1970 from a Greek scrapyard. The ship's restoration was finished by 1982 and is maintained by volunteer efforts.

The ship's next sailing date was scheduled for April 8.

KHOU 11 News reporter Anayeli Ruiz is in Galveston today and will have an update on this story in our later newscasts.