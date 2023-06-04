Woman ejected from car, killed while speeding on wet road in Montgomery County, deputies say

Deputies said the 34-year-old victim was driving too fast on FM 1485 when she clipped the back of a Jeep that caused a deadly chain of events.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A Conroe woman was thrown from her car and killed in Montgomery County Wednesday.

Fire crews were called just before 9 p.m. to a head-on crash on FM 1485 near Gene Campbell for reports of a person lying on the road. A Saddle Creek wrecker also saw the person on the road and said while he was parked several cars drove by almost hitting the woman.

Deputies said the 34-year-old victim was driving a Toyota Corolla too fast on FM 1485 when she clipped the rear bumper of a Jeep, causing the Toyota to end up in the lane of oncoming traffic at an angle and then started to roll. That’s when a Ford F-150 hit the passenger side and roof of the Toyota, ripping the vehicle open and ejecting the driver from the Corolla.

The driver and a passenger in the Ford F-150 were trapped and had to be cut from the truck. The driver was taken to Kingwood in critical condition. A woman who was in the passenger seat was also taken to Kingwood, according to deputies.

A woman and her two children who were in the Jeep were not injured.

FM 1485 was closed for almost three hours as the crash was investigated. It was not raining at the time, but the roads were wet from the earlier downpours.