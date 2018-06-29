HOUSTON – An apartment fire left a woman dead in Kingwood near the Eastex Freeway overnight.

It happened just after midnight early Friday at the Bala Woods Apartments at Kingwood on Forest N. Drive near Northpines Drive.

Houston firefighters responded to the fire and found heavy smoke coming from a two-story unit. They kicked in the door to find a resident female who had been overcome by smoke inhalation.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

The fire only affected the one unit, and arson was called to investigate the cause.

No firefighter injuries were reported.

© 2018 KHOU