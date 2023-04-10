x
First responders unable to rescue woman after fireworks go off in fiery crash, HPD says

Houston police said the car was driving extremely fast when it hit a tree and immediately caught fire.

HOUSTON — A woman died after being trapped in a fiery crash in southwest Houston Tuesday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened around 10:45 p.m. on South Gessner near West Belfort right in front of Welch Middle School.

Houston police said the car was driving extremely fast when it hit a tree and immediately caught fire. Nearby police saw a man already outside the car and a woman still trapped.

Officers tried to get her out but fireworks in the trunk started going off, so they all had to evacuate.

The fire is under control now and the man is expected to be OK.

